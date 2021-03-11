Ross E. Knee, 90, of Winchester, VA passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Mr. Knee was born in 1931 in Winchester, VA, son of the late James and Frances Knee. He was a graduate of John Handley High School, Class of 1949 and a veteran of the United States Air Force, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant. Mr. Knee was a member of Braddock Street United Methodist Church and a lifetime member of the Kiwanis Club. He was co-owner of Swimley's Furniture, retiring in 1999.
As a child he was a Boy Scout, and until recently, spent a lot of time on the Cacapon River, where a lot of fond memories were made. Ross enjoyed watching westerns, especially Gunsmoke. He was a collector of antique hand tools. In the evenings Ross could be found on his porch with a glass of red wine watching the deer.
He married Betty Sager on November 28, 1952 in Tokyo, Japan. She traveled as a young girl by plane to marry the love of her life. As a young couple they loved to square dance and belonged to many bridge clubs. Ross and Betty enjoyed vacationing at Emerald Isle with friends and family, where they would socialize over a good bottle of wine, oysters, or playing golf.
His greatest passion was his family. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Surviving with his wife of 68 years are daughters, Cindy Clendening, of Tulsa, OK and Mary Beth Estes (Ken) of Winchester, VA; son, Scott E. Knee of Stephens City, VA; grandchildren, Christopher Folger (Shannon), Ryan Folger (Brenda), James Knee (Allyson), Ashley Folger, Landen Estes (fiancé, Alyssa), and Morgan Estes (companion, Jacob); nine great grandchildren; sister, Mary Jane Edwards; brother, Walter H. "Skeeter" Knee; many nieces and nephews; and his faithful feline, Cali.
Ross was preceded in death by son-in-law, Ron Clendening.
A visitation will be from 6 pm to 8 pm on Friday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 am on Saturday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Reverend Kirk Nave and Reverend Frank Sherman officiating. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
A summation of Ross, One of the loudest voices with the softest heart.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ross's memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601, CCAP, 112 S. Kent Street, Winchester, VA 22601, or Charity of donor's choice.
