Ross Lee Heishman of Winchester, Virginia went to be with the Lord Thursday, December 30, 2021. He was born January 5, 1945, the son of the late Leslie L. and Naomi Largent Heishman.
Until later years and health did not permit he looked forward to attending Sunnyside Presbyterian Church of Winchester, Va. where he was a member for many years. Ross was a graduate of James Wood High School. He liked being around people, was a good neighbor always checking on them. Ross enjoyed the interaction with people while working with his parents at the Sunnyside Post Office and Store where his mother was Postmistress for twenty five years. He had a passion for working puzzles and playing dominoes.
He is survived by an Aunt Mary Ellen Largent, Berkeley Springs, WV and cousins Linda McGraw, Amy Rowland, Samuel E. Shade, Cindy Largent-Hill and Pam L. Quarantillo all of Berkeley Springs and Tom Hovermale and Ronald Place of Winchester, Va.
A private service for Ross will be held at a later date.
I would like to say "THANKS" to the staff at Envoy for your assistance in taking care of the well-being of Ross.
