Roxanna M. Lowery, 71, of Winchester, died Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
Miss Lowery was born February 19, 1950 in Winchester; the daughter of the late Richard E. and Annie Bly Lowery. She was a 1968 graduate of James Wood High School. She retired as a lab technician with Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.
She is survived by two brothers, Roger Lowery (Kathy) and Richard Lowery (Mary) both of Winchester; and a sister, Ada Foster of Winchester. She was preceded in death by a brother, Earl Lowery; and five sisters, Emma Mowery, Thelma Brannon, Glenna Camden, Nancy Harris, and Freda Saville.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Shenandoah Memorial Park with Rev. David Duckworth officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, 186 Rosenberger Lane, Winchester, VA 22602.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
