Roxanna Moreland Emmart, 60, of Clear Brook, VA, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 27, 2021.
Roxanna was born November 1, 1961 in Winchester, VA; daughter of Robert L. and Shirley I. Russell Moreland. She was a member of Victory Church. Roxanna graduated from James Wood High School with the class of 1979, she went on to further her education, receiving her BS in Elementary Teaching in 1984 from Evangel University and then her Master’s Degree from Shenandoah University. Roxanna taught elementary students for thirty years.
She married Robert Emmart November 16, 1985 in Winchester, VA.
Along with her husband Robert, she is survived by her daughter Kirsten Emmart of Clear Brook; son, Brian Emmart (Lindsey) of Winchester; and her sister Robin M. Strosnider (Jake) of Stephens City, VA.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 1, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A funeral service will be Thursday, 11:00 am at Victory Church with Pastor Len Burdick officiating. Burial will follow at Macedonia Memorial Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Robert Strosnider, Brandon Strosnider, Michael Taylor, Hunter Taylor, Cody Tenney, and Dalton Earhart. Honorary pallbearers will be Hayden Earhart and Elijah Warren.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneral-homes.com.
