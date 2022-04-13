Roxanne Hibbard Lamp Roxanne Hibbard Lamp, 71, of Winchester, passed peacefully in her home on April 7, 2022.
Roxanne was born on October 2, 1950, to Dilmon and Iva Hibbard. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and children. You could always catch her listening to the classic rock station.
Roxanne is survived by her children, Angela Lamp (Kevin), Maxine Lamp (Patrick), Ryan Lamp, Richard (Richie) Lamp, and honorary daughter, Clarissa Angelo. She is also survived by three brothers, George, Ronald, and Kevin Hibbard. Roxanne was a proud grandmother to so many and enjoyed staying in touch with nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
Besides her parents, Roxanne was preceded in death by her son, Brandon Lamp; brothers, Edgar and Richard Hibbard, and sister, Phyllis Sager.
Private services will be held.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.