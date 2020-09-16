Roxieanne D. Powers
Roxieanne D. Powers, 81, of Martinsburg passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 surrounded by family and friends at Hospice of the Panhandle.
She was born on July 19, 2939 in Cumberland, MD, she was the daughter of the late Hubbard and Virginia “Shrout” Deskins of Springfield, WV.
Roxieanne is a graduate of Romney High School. She worked as a travel agent and attended St. Leo Catholic Church.
She is survived by her sister, Renee “Deskins” Fields, her granddaughter, Taylor Martin Kreilmann, her husband, Quentin, and their daughter, Chandler. She is also survived by her precious dog, Jazzy.
Roxieanne was also a beloved member of her surviving extended family. She remained close with her son’s widow, Ann Downs and children, Drew, Camryn, and Christopher; her cousins, Debbie “Landis” Walizer, her husband, Rick, and their son, Trent and Jami “Landis” Wrenn, her husband, Bo, and their children Karisa, Colin, Ethan, and Maci; and her special friend, Sandra Brining.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Powers, her son, Thomas Bradley Martin, and her brothers, William “Bill” and Arthur Deskins.
A celebration will be held at Springfield Assembly of God in Springfield, WV on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
Arrangements made by Brown Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
