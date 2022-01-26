Roy Augustus Frazier
Roy Augustus Frazier, 63, of Ranson, WV, entered Heaven on Thursday, January 20, 2022.
He was born February 24, 1958, in Winchester, VA.
He was married to Joyce Clowser Frazier.
Professionally, he had been a truck driver.
He was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd.
He enjoyed NASCAR, watching the Dallas Cowboys, and playing poker with friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Katy Smith and her husband Jason of Yellow Spring, WV; a brother, Chris Frazier and his wife Barbara of Winchester, VA; his nieces Jennifer Frazier and children Kane and Kayden and Christina Mobley (Josh); his special friend, Betty McDavid; Bill & Betty Haun and family, and his beloved dog Bella.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 11:00 am Friday at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 645 Berryville Avenue, Winchester officiated by Reverend Vernon Bray. Entombment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Kevin Combs, Kirby DeHaven, Jason Smith, Randy Taylor, Rocky Taylor and Joe Wisneski.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Thursday 6-8:00 pm at Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive, Winchester.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service.
