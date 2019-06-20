Roy “Elwood” Park, 90, of Augusta, WV passed away on Tuesday June 18, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, VA.
Born on March 4, in Sedan, WV, he was the son of the late James G. Park Sr. and Hazel V. (Shelley) Park.
Elwood worked as a fork-lift operator at National Fruit Product until retirement. He was a member of the Delray Christian Church, a member of the Modern Woodmen Camp 13679 in Delray and he and his wife were the former caretakers of the Green Lane Cemetery for many years. He was a loving father, grandfather, and he will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Eldora Pepper Park on November 9, 2011, a sister Violet Lee and a brother James G. Park Jr.
Surviving are two daughters, Sheryl D. Poling and husband Keith, Sherry L. Smith and husband Shawn all of Augusta, three grandchildren, Ryan Poling (Bailey) of Herando, Mississippi, Darlena Poling of Augusta, Darren Smith of Augusta and a sister, Arvella Peer of Capon Bridge, WV.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta with Minister Eldridge Kerns, Minister Ansel Peer and Minister Eric Bridges officiating. Interment will follow in Green Lane Cemetery, Delray, WV.
The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Green Lane Cemetery 121 Schuller Mill Lane, Augusta, WV 26704.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
