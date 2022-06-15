Roy Henry Schervish
Roy Henry Schervish of Winchester, VA, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2022, in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center. He was born in Zanesville, OH, on October 19, 1928, the son of Moses and Amelia Abraham Schervish. He was of the Episcopal faith.
He joined the US Army, 82nd Airborne Division when he was 15, lying about his age and made a jump in to Belgium just before his 16th birthday. Roy was outgoing, the life of the party and always had a smile on his face. He was an avid book reader, sometimes reading a book a day until dementia decided to take over his life. The neighbors knew him best by his favorite lawn mowing outfit – khaki shorts, yellow T-shirt, red bandana tied around his head and green knee-high socks.
Roy met his wife Peggy in 1979 when she went to work for Southern Office Supply in Warrenton, VA, where he was an outside sales manager for five stores in Northern VA. In 1980 he moved to southern California to be an Account Executive for United Stationers. Later he worked for Corporate Express as an account manager which became part of Staples in 2008. He and Peggy decided to retire and moved back to Virginia and resided in Winchester.
Along with his wife, Peggy, he is survived by children, Kelly Kudrna of Chicago, Il, David Schervish of Norwalk, IA, Donna Jo Case of Leesburg, VA, and R. Dale Leonard of Orange, VA; grandchildren, Sailor Grace, Bodhi Schervish, Josh Leonard, Rachel Clasen, and Nathan Case; great-grandchildren, Addison Case and Zoey Clasen; brother, Dino Vlachos of Huntington Beach, CA, and sisters, Sylvia Kinney of San Jose, CA, Connie Young of Sparks, NV, and Angie Kopecky of Cedar Rapids, IA.
Along with his parents Roy is preceded in death by brother Billy Vlachos and his favorite aunt, Athena Massuros, who signed the papers for him to join the army.
A big thank you to his wonderful caregivers this past year, Debbie, Ralph, Linda, Trish and Princess all who made his life more comfortable.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Millwood Station Volunteer Fire and Rescue Co, P O Box 3037, Winchester, VA 22604 or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
