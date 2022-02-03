Roy K. Martin
Roy K. Martin, 62, of Winchester, VA, died Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Med Star Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC.
He was born September 16, 1959 in Winchester, the son of Chester R. and Odessa Swartz Martin. Mr. Martin was a skilled tradesman working in many phases of construction. He had a passion for playing the electric and acoustic guitars.
Roy married Jamie Lynn Lockhart on October 4, 1981, in Winchester.
Along with his wife Jamie, he is survived by four children, Lola “Kandee” Greene (Brian) of Murray, Kentucky, Roy F. Arnold (Autumn) of Winchester, Ronnie L. Arnold II (Elizabeth) of Stephens City, Kevin R. Martin (Jennifer) of Inwood, WV; siblings, Steve Martin, Crystal Barton, Wilma “Vickie” Dillow, and Lydia Johnson, all of Winchester; eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Mr. Martin is preceded in death by three grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Saturday February 5, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Mount Olive Cemetery in Hayfield, VA, with Minister Roy Riley officiating.
Pallbearers will be Kevin R. Martin ll, Daniel R. Martin, Tyler F. Arnold, Cameron Arnold, Matthew S. Arnold, Jason Sine and Christopher Sine.
