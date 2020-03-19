Roy L. George, Jr. "Bobby"

Roy Lee George, Jr., 64, of Berryville, Virginia, died Monday, March 16, 2020 in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester, Virginia.
Mr. George was born November 10, 1955 in Frederick, Maryland, son of Roy Lee George, Sr. and Catheran Calhoun Johnston.
Bobby was raised in Western Loudoun County. He was a graduate of Loudoun Valley High School, class of 1974. Bobby was senior class president and a member of the band. His love for history started at an early age. He often participated in Civil War re-enactments and was an avid collector.
He was employed with Miller and Smith Homes for 38 years.
He married Patricia Lynn Dunivan George on August 16, 1990 in Berryville, Virginia.
Bobby and his wife, Lynn, chose Berryville to be their forever home in 1987. Bobby’s passions included gardening, animals, music, and antiques. He is affectionately called Opa by his granddaughters. He was always known for his quick wit and storytelling, making him the life of any party.
Surviving with his wife are his mother of Leesburg, VA; step-father, Bartlett F. Johnston III of Gainesville, VA; two daughters, Candice Marie O’Malley of Winchester, VA and Chelsea Leigh Calhoun George of Richmond, VA; two granddaughters, Caylyn O’Malley Staub and Camryn Riley Staub; two brothers, Bartlett F. Johnston IV of and Carter R. Johnston of Gainesville, VA; and a sister, Roberta Hawse of Loris, South Carolina.
His father and brother, Dennis George, both preceded him in death.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601 or the Clarke County Humane Foundation, P. O. Box 713, Berryville, VA 22611.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
