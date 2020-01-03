Roy Lee Barr, 90, of Winchester, VA passed away at Evergreen Health and Rehab, Sunday, December 29, 2019.
Roy was born July 2, 1929 in Winchester; the son of the late James Loring and Ethel Whitacre Barr. He worked at Abex until his retirement in 1989. He was member of the UAW.
He married Sarah Jane Bryan Barr, July 7, 1950 in Hayfield, VA.
Along with his wife, Roy is survived by his son, Charles Barr of Winchester; two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his son, Terry Lee Barr; two brothers, James "Jr" Barr and Jimmy Barr and one sister Hilda Barr.
The family will receive friends Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be Monday, January 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home with Pastor Kent Woodward officiating. The burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Chann Snapp, Brian Ritter, David Ritter, Gary Moxley, J.M. Stryker and John Wayne Staub, Jr.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.