Roy Lee Clark
Roy Lee Clark, 89, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, after a long illness.
Mr. Clark was born in 1931 in Warren County, Virginia, son of the late Marvin and Virginia Clark. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Roy was employed at O’Sullivan Corporation, retiring after 40 years of faithful service. He was a member of Resurrection Fellowship Church in Strasburg, Virginia.
He loved to fish, especially for rainbow trout, would hunt just about anything. Roy enjoyed gardening and growing vegetables, but you could always find him tinkering around in his woodshop and garage.
Roy married Shirley Frances Cooley on February 1, 1958 in Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are sons, Pastor Steven Lee Clark and his partner, Cathy Kammerer of Branchburg, New Jersey and Brian K. Clark and wife, Sally of Corning, New York; two grandsons, Dustin Lyn Clark and wife, Betsy of Frederick, Maryland and Christopher Lee Clark of Corning, New York; two sisters, Katherine Jarvis of Hagerstown, Maryland and Bessie Mae Clark of Stephens City, Virginia.
Along with his parents, Roy is preceded in death by his son, Eric Lyn Clark and a sister, Louise White.
A visitation will be from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm on Tuesday at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. A graveside service will follow the visitation at 3 pm with Roy’s son, Pastor Steven Lee Clark officiating, at Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, Virginia.
