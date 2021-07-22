Roy Lee Hogan, Jr. "Sonny"

Roy Lee Hogan, Jr., 68, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
Roy was born in 1952 in Elkins, WV to Doris Channell Hogan and the late Roy Lee Hogan, Sr. He was a graduate of Duval High School, Glendale, MD, Class of 1970. Roy enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends.
Surviving is Roy's mother, Doris and sisters, Susan Brophy and husband Peter of Glenwood, MD and Debbie Hogan of Tappahannock, VA, one niece and one nephew plus numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at 11am on Monday, July 26, 2021 at Shenandoah Memorial Park. Officiating will be Reverend Sean Devolites from First United Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions in Roy's memory may be made to: Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.