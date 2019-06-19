Roy Lee Hogan, Sr., 88, of Frederick County, Virginia passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, at Spring Arbor Senior Living.
Mr. Hogan was born in 1930 in Randolph County, West Virginia, the son of the late Bruce and Leta Hogan. He graduated from Tygarts Valley High School in Mill Creek, West Virginia. Mr. Hogan was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean conflict and awarded a Bronze Star. He worked at Washington, D.C. Coca-Cola for 40+ years and later for C & G Distributors, retiring in 1995. Mr. Hogan’s upbringing was on a farm with his 12 siblings, which gave him great appreciation for the outdoors. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and made his own fishing lures; enjoyed gardening, especially his iris gardens, and landscaping.
Mr. Hogan married Doris Channell on September 30, 1951 in Washington, D.C.
Surviving with his wife of 67 years are children, Roy Lee Hogan, Jr. of Winchester, Virginia, Debbie Hogan of Tappahannock, Virginia and Susan Brophy (Peter) of Glenwood, Maryland; grandchildren, Colleen Liberatore (Tony) of Spring Grove, Pennsylvania and Sean Brophy of Glenwood, Maryland; great granddaughter, Paityn Liberatore of Spring Grove, Pennsylvania; sisters, Geneva Berg of Parkersburg, West Virginia, Jessie Dodrill of Valley Bend, West Virginia, Irene Smith (Larry) of Valley Bend, West Virginia, Maxine Ball (Meredith) of Pennsylvania, and Shirley Thomas of Medina, Ohio; brothers, Troy Hogan (Vivian) of Elkins, West Virginia, Howard Hogan (Sarah) of Little Rock, Arkansas, George Hogan (Carol) of Elyria, Ohio, Sebert Hogan (Shelby) of Catharpin, Virginia, Ralph Hogan (Virginia) of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Robert Hogan (Nora) of Texas.
Mr. Hogan was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Vicky Lynn Hogan and his brother, Jackie Hogan.
A visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Ed Lambert officiating. Entombment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum, Winchester, Virginia.
The family wishes to acknowledge the wonderful care and support that was given to Roy by the Spring Arbor Cottage Caregivers and The Blue Ridge Hospice Angels.
Memorial contributions may be made in Roy’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Rip we are gonna miss you mr roy boy 💙
