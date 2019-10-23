Roy “Max” Armentrout, 84, of White Post, Virginia, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019, at his home.
Max was born in 1935 in Winchester, Virginia, son of the late Roy and Eva Armentrout. Max worked for A & P Grocery and Giant Foods before he became owner/operator of Mac’s Roller Rink. He was a member of the Hopper’s Auto Club where he enjoyed spending time with his many good friends. In his spare time, Max rode his motorcycle, a hobby he began at a very young age. He put many a mile on his motorcycles traveling to bike week and visiting friends and family in Florida. Max also liked going to antique shops and thrift stores looking for toy trucks and cars which he collected. You could find him eating breakfast out with many of his buddies. Max’s greatest passions were operating the roller rink, bike week and going to Florida visiting family and friends.
Max is survived by two sisters, Bessie Giffin and Shirley Strawderman, both of Winchester, Virginia; three nieces, Donna Amick, Denise Triplett, and April Kimble, all of Winchester; two nephews, Tommy and Larry Giffin, both of Winchester; Anthony, Damon and Sabastian of Florida, whom Max referred to as his “grandchildren”; and numerous extended family members.
Family and friends will gather to remember Max on Thursday, October 24th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, October 25th at 1 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Pastor Alan Morrison officiating. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers will be John Mongold, John-Frederick Mongold, Jeff Mongold, JW Arnold, Jeremy Mongold, and Jeffery Mongold.
