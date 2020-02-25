Roy “Paco” Mitchell, of Middletown, Virginia, died Monday, February 17, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
He was born October 4, 1956 in Illinois, the son of Max and Edna Mitchell. Roy will be missed by all who knew him as he was a kind, and loving, good man, that loved to joke and tell stories. He was a thoughtful man, husband and friend. Roy enjoyed gardening, metal detecting, flea markets, reading about history, and civil war reenacting. He was a member of Battery M 2nd U.S. Artillery, the NSSA and charter member of The Artillery Reserve. He also enjoyed volunteering at Bowman library, book sorting, and book sales.
Roy is survived by his wife, Stephanie, a sister, Pat Hasamear (Tim), a brother, Tony Mitchell (Mika), numerous nieces and nephews, and a very special cat named Cruiser.
There will be a gathering of family and friends at St. Thomas Chapel, 7854 Church St. Middletown, VA 22645, to celebrate Roy’s life Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Thomas Chapel Trust, P.O. Box 181 Middletown, VA 22645 or to Middletown Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
