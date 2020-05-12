Roy R. Whitacre, Jr.

Roy Robert Whitacre, Jr., 86, of Frederick County, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Whitacre was born in 1933, in Gore, Virginia, the son of the late Ivy and Roy Robert Whitacre, Sr. In his younger years, Mr. Whitacre worked at Plumley’s Lumber in Winchester later becoming a Deli Manager at Grand Union in Winchester, then retired from the US Postal Service in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, after 16 years of service. Mr. Whitacre attended the Church of the Good Shepherd in Winchester. He was a member of the Shenandoah Valley Mustang Club. Roy served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict.
Roy absolutely adored his great grandchildren and loved to eat strawberry ice cream with them. Mr. Whitacre loved going to flea markets as a vendor. He loved Western movies and had an extensive collection of them. He also enjoyed a good comedy film and collecting other movies. He collected old die cast models of cars. Mr. Whitacre liked tinkering around and fixing things, riding on his tractor and lawn work. He enjoyed traveling to Myrtle Beach and going to K&W Cafeteria.
He married Emma Lou Tenney on July 10, 2004, in Hagerstown, Maryland.
Surviving with his wife are step-daughters, Mary Dyke (Tommy) of Winchester, Virginia, Donna Kerns (Jeff) of Stephens City, Virginia, Julie Black (Todd) of Winchester, Virginia; step-son, Allen D. Beckner (Linda) of Basye, Virginia, step-grandchildren, Michael Allen Beckner of McLean, Virginia, Katherine Rose Lyons (Matthew) of Leesburg, Virginia, Amber Ann Adams (Brian) of Stephens City, Virginia; step-great grandchildren, Kyla Faith Adams, Kelsie Jane Adams, Olivia Rose Lyons; sister, Dorleen Virginia Whitacre of Stephens City, half-sister, Patty Landis; and brother, Philip Dutton Whitacre.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his half-sister, Deborah Diane Puffenberger; his brother, Allen Grant Whitacre; and half-brother, and Ricky Lee Whitacre.
A graveside service with military honors will be on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Shenandoah Memorial Park. Those not able to attend are encouraged to leave a condolence message on the Omps Funeral Home website.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
