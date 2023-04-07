Royley Alexander Malcolm
Royley Alexander Malcolm, 92, of Winchester, VA, died Sunday, April 2, 2023, at his home.
Royley A. Malcolm was born September 14, 1930, in Jamacia Montebay the son of the late Samuel Malcolm and Doris Dawkins.
He s survived by a son, Royley A. Malcolm Jr.; three daughters, Arlene Griffiths, Mavarene Malcom and Tanya Mair; four granddaughters, Makayla Malcom, Alicia Jones, Jaquita Jones and Kemeisha Grant; and two great-granddaughters, Jovelle Conbappa and Malaysia Rodriguez.
A celebration of Life Service will be 12:00 pm, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Cartwright Funeral Home in Winchester, VA, with Pastor Alvin Walker officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour before service at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Good Hope Cemetery in Front Royal, VA.
