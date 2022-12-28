Ruby B. Stotler
It is with great sadness we announce the death of Ruby Braithwaite Stotler, age 94. She passed away at Blue Ridge Inpatient Hospice on December 23, 2022, after suffering a massive stroke on Dec. 16. Ruby was born on October 2, 1928, in Frederick County, Virginia, and lived her entire life in the county. Her parents were Fred Braithwaite and Cora Carpenter Braithwaite. She was preceded in death by her parents, former husband Virgil L. Stotler, two brothers, Curtis Braithwaite and Phil Braithwaite, and a sister, Juanita Coffman. She is survived by two daughters, Donna East Dandeneau (Robert) and Joyce Stotler Legge (David); three grandchildren, Michael R. Legge (Jillian), Wendy Legge May (James) and Amy East Crawford (Troy); three great-grandchildren, Tyrell May, Josh Crawford and Abigail Crawford; four nieces, Debbie Coffman, Phyllis Farmer, Robin Owens and Lisa Braithwaite; and three nephews, R.C. Braithwaite, Larry Braithwaite and Randy Coffman.
Ruby worked for over 30 years at the Life Insurance Company of Virginia, retired, then went to work for Blue Ridge Hospice where she stayed for over 20 years. She loved her job and all those she worked with at BR Hospice, and all who knew her, loved her. She was also long-time treasurer for the Winchester Business & Professional Women’s Organization where she developed long-term friendships. She was known for her sense of style with coordinating clothing and jewelry and her wit. She loved snowmen, giraffes, bluebirds, cardinals, hummingbirds and her plants (she had a green thumb). She loved bluegrass music, especially Doyle Lawson gospel music. Her grandchildren nicknamed her “Grandma Blue Car” when they were little, and they continued to call her that into their adult years. She was also known for her home-canned green beans which she continued to can into her 90s. Her neighbors watched out for her in later years, which was very appreciated by her family.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A. M. Friday, December 30, 2022, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, 1050 West Main St., Berryville. Service will be conducted by Rev. Ken Patrick, Chaplain at Blue Ridge Hospice. Burial will be a private family affair at Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, after the service. Please visit the online guest book at Enders & Shirley Funeral Homes to leave condolences and your memories of our beloved mother. Thank you all for your love and prayers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
