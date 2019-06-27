Ruby Baggerly Beck, 84, of White Post, VA passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Beck was born in 1935 in Winchester, VA, the daughter of the late Elliott and Anne Frances Baggerly. She graduated from Shenandoah University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. Mrs. Beck was a Registered Nurse at Winchester Medical Center, retiring after 27 years of caring service. She was a member of the American Nurses Association and the United Methodist Women’s group. Mrs. Beck loved all genres of music and in the past was in a singing group, The Valley Chanters, that was requested to sing at weddings and other events. Although she dedicated many years of care and nurturing to others in her career, Mrs. Beck was a loyal, faithful wife to her late husband, Bill, and a loving mother and grandmother. She always kept a clean, comfortable home, loved to bake, cook, feed her family, and always looked forward to the yearly family reunion. She was a member of Burnt Factory United Methodist Church. Mrs. Beck loved the church, where she was a longtime choir member, and loved her church family.
Her husband, William Walter Beck, Sr., whom she married on January 30, 1954, preceded her in death in 2018.
Surviving is a daughter, Meta Lee Platt (John) of Winchester, VA and a son, William W. Beck, Jr. (Cathy) of Greensboro, NC; grandchildren, Hannah Beck (Lee Homan) of Asheville, NC and Lacey Beck of New York, NY; sisters, Mary Ann Himelwright (Fred) of Kingsport, TN, Nancy O’Neal (Dennis) of Winchester, VA, Sandy Anderson (Don) of The Villages in FL, and Arlene Hill of White Post, VA; brother, Thomas R. Baggerly (ShirleyJean) of The Villages in FL; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; grand-dog babies, Elmo, Cosmo, Percy, and Bella; and great-grand-dog, Layla.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Burnt Factory United Methodist Church with Reverend C. Steven Melester officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ruby’s name to Burnt Factory United Methodist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 399, Stephenson, VA 22656.
