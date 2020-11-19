Ruby Clark Raines, 73, of Star Tannery, VA, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
Ruby was born October 9, 1947 in Waynesboro, VA; the daughter of the late Jessie Baber and Adella Amerson Baber. She married Clyde Lawrence Raines, Jr. on March 1, 1977 in Augusta County, VA.
She is survived by her sons, Clyde Raines III (Bessie) of Winchester, VA and Richard Garofalo (Thelma) of Syracuse, NY; daughter, Jaime Gordon (Adam) of Winchester; brother, Kenneth Baber (Connie) of Paw Paw, WV; sister, Lucy Baber of Afton, VA and grandchildren, Nathaniel, Marissa, Brooklynn, Natalie, Adian, Isabella, Bryce and Charleigh.
Along with her parents Ruby was preceded in death by her son Troy Raines; brothers, Austin, Sam, Robert, Charles, and Henry Baber and sisters Anne Griffin and Virginia Wade.
Services will be private.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.