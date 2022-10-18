Ruby N. Ridings Ruby Nichols Ridings, 102, of Stephens City, Virginia died Saturday, October 15, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Ridings was born September 19, 1920 in Luray, Virginia, the daughter of the late Nelson Nichols and Edna Fox Nichols.
She was a homemaker.
She married Lloyd Vernon Ridings on November 18, 1941 in Stephens City, Virginia. Mr. Ridings died December 1, 2000.
Surviving are two daughters, Martha Cooley and Mary Anderson and her husband, Paul, all of Stephens City, VA; and three grandsons, Michael Anderson, Mark Anderson and his wife, Amie and Matthew Anderson, and two great-grandchildren, Brandon Anderson and Jesse Anderson, all of Stephens City, VA.
A son-in-law, Ben Cooley, and two brothers, Keller Nichols and Harold Nichols, preceded her in death.
The family will receive friends 1:00 – 2:00 P. M. and a funeral service will follow at 2:00 P. M. Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Stephens City with The Rev. Janice M. E. Lowden officiating. Burial will follow at Green Hill Cemetery, Stephens City.
Pallbearers will be Michael Anderson, Mark Anderson, Matthew Anderson, Brandon Anderson, Jesse Anderson, and Joe Hollis.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 810 Fairfax St., Stephens City, VA 22655 or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City, VA.
