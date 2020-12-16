Ruby R. Pugh
Ruby Rinehart Pugh, 93, of Winchester, VA went home to be with her Lord on Monday, December 14, 2020 at a local nursing home.
Ruby was born on September 30, 1927 in Hampshire County, WV, a daughter of the late Homer W. and Gertrude Moreland Pugh. She worked for Heimingway Transit where she was a bill of lading clerk, Doubleday Publishing in Berryville, VA and a caregiver for Mary Hinkle. Ruby enjoyed auctions and yard sales.
Surviving are a number of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by a brother: Blair F. Pugh and a sister: Helen Lewis.
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Officiating will be Pastor Kevin Mincey. Interment will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Augusta, WV.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home a hour prior to the service.
To view Ruby’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.