Rubye Lee Skinner passed on to her heavenly rewards on Thursday August 8, 2019 at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester, VA.
She was born on March 9, 1936 in Galax, VA, the daughter of the late George C. Green and Lucille Graham Green.
She was married to William A. Skinner on July 17, 1959, who preceded her in death.
Remaining to mourn Mrs. Skinner are 5 children, 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Winchester, VA.
Family will receive friends one hour before service at the church.
Interment will be private at Culpeper National Cemetery in Culpeper, VA on Friday, August 16, 2019.
