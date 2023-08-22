Rudolph Franklin “Rudy” Woodward Rudolph Franklin “Rudy” Woodward, 65, of Stephenson, VA passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at his home.
Rudy was born in 1958 in Washington, DC, son of the late Rudolph and Mary Woodward. He was a proud graduate of Central High School, Class of 1977. He then began working in the transportation industry with his father at Colonial Transit Bus Service, followed by 23 years at Greyhound Bus Lines as the VP of Maintenance, 18 years at Veolia/TransDev as the Vice President of Technical Services, and finally as the Director of Maintenance Improvement at Keolis Transit America. It was during his impressive career that Rudy met the light of his life and soulmate, Jackie.
Rudy enjoyed being bested by his wife, son-in-law, and nephews in the game of golf regularly. He was a voracious reader, enjoyed music, but was most energized when he was captivating a room with his wit, humor, and passionate storytelling. Rudy found happiness in supporting his favorite losing sports teams, the Redskins and the Nationals. He had many opportunities to travel the world, both professionally and personally, and could often be found dressed to the nines with a good glass of wine in one hand and a cigar in the other. Rudy was tenderhearted, empathetic and generous with his time, attention, energy and resources. More than anything, though, Papa loved spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters.
Surviving with his wife are daughters; Sarah Woodward Hagan (Charlie) of Bridgewater, VA, Jen Young (Nancy) of Richmond, VA; son, Robert Woodward of Harrisonburg, VA; Papa’s girls Norah, Emma, Hannah, Savannah, Madelyn, Indiana, and Francis; sister, Sharon O’Neill (Dennis) of Amissville, VA; and brother, Robert E. “Bobby” Woodward (Michaele) of Orange, VA and numerous nephews and nieces.
Along with his parents, Rudy was preceded in death by daughter Meaghan Baumgardner, sisters Janet Woodard and Sandra Madison.
A visitation will be from 2 pm to 3 pm on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 3 pm. Final resting place will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Winchester-Frederick County American Red Cross Chapter or the J.D. Ballard Teen Mental Health Fund.
