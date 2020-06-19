Rudy Dwaine Massey
Rudy Dwaine Massey, 73, of Winchester, Virginia passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at his home.
Rudy was born in 1947 in Marshall, Arkansas, son of the late Chester and JoAnn Massey. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served during the Vietnam conflict, achieving the rank of Captain. Rudy earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management and was a Computer Analyst for FEMA, retiring in 2013. He loved Bluegrass music and playing the banjo. And although he had many hobbies, his favorites were music, painting, and computers.
He married Sandra L. Gasper on August 16, 1975 in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are sons, Scott F. Massey and David B. Massey (Laura); granddaughter, Caroline L. Massey; and brother, Victor J. Massey.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rudy’s memory to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, P.O. Box 937, Verona, Virginia 24482-0937 or via their website https://www.brafb.org/give-now/
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.