Rupert "Bob" H. Lyles, Jr. "Lil b"

Rupert “Bob” Henry Lyles, Jr., 88 of Boyce, Virginia, died Friday, February 7, 2020 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital, Falls Church, Virginia surrounded by his family.
Bob was born on November 30, 1931 in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, the son of the late Rupert Henry Lyles, Sr. and Mattie Vaughan Lyles Watts.
In 1952, Bob married Willa Charmaine “Char” Fisher who preceded him in death after 45 years of marriage. He was an avid polka dancer, and met a fellow polka enthusiast in Margaret “Dolly” Peles. The two were married on February 5, 2000 and enjoyed 20 wonderful years together.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his daughter Simone Lyles Davis (Steaven) of St. Leonard, MD; step-children in Gregory Wells (Tammy), of Louisville, KY; and Margaret “Peggy” Jones (Kevin) of Vienna, VA; three brothers in Wilbur Watts (Joyce), Walter Watts (Betty), and Jesse Watts (Maryann); as well as eight grandchildren and three great-grandsons. Four brothers preceded him in death.
Bob served in the U.S. Army in Korea during the Korean War, and he served in the Old Guard at Fort Myer, Virginia. After serving his country, he worked for AT&T (formerly Western Electric) where he retired after 34 years. In retirement, Bob enjoyed fishing, vacationing, RVing, working as a professional chef, DJing, volunteering as a cook at the Clarke County Fair, working in horticulture, working for the Washington Post, and serving as an usher at St. Bridget of Ireland Catholic Church.
Bob, affectionately known as “Lil b”, was a generous friend to everyone he met and always ready to help. Loving Veterans and honoring his country were his priorities, and he gave special attention to honoring the American flag. Bob was an active member of the American Legion, Forty and Eight, and VFW where he served in various officer positions as well as the Clarke County Honor Guard.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Bridget of Ireland Catholic Church, 1020 West Main St., Berryville, VA 22611, with Rev. David Whitestone and Rev. Paul Grankauskas officiating. Visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the church with a funeral mass following at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at the Green Hill Cemetery in Berryville, with military honors provided by the Clarke County Honor Guard.
Pallbearers will be his grandson Daniel Davis, and step-grandsons Justin Wells, Brandon Wells, Grant Wells, Todd Jones, and Sean Jones. His family, granddaughter Alyssa Davis, and great grandsons Frank “Frankie” Mrkva and Quentin Wells, will participate in the Mass.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bridget of Ireland Catholic Church Building Fund, 1020 West Main St., Berryville, VA 22611 or the VFW Auxiliary Post 9760 Boulder Crest Retreat, a center for combat veterans and their families, 425 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville, VA 22611.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
