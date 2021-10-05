Rush J. Gibson IV “R. J.”
Rush Jackson Gibson, IV, 38, of Bluemont. Virginia, died Sunday, October 3, 2021 in Berryville, Virginia.
R. J. was born April 1, 1983 in Winchester, Virginia, son of Rush “Rusty” Jackson Gibson III and Patricia Lee Lake Williams.
He worked in the logging industry.
Surviving is his father and step-mother, Sharon of Bluemont, VA; mother and stepfather, Randolph, of Upperville, VA; his children, Tegan Elizabeth Gibson, Rush Jackson Gibson V, and Evelyn Irene Gibson, all of Berryville, VA; a brother, Edward Benjamin Gibson of Bluemont, VA; two sisters, Ashly Nicole Gibson of Inwood, WV and Carrie Lynn Gibson of Bluemont, VA; and paternal grandmother, Betty F. Gibson of Bluemont, VA.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 P. M. Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, VA with Rev. Karen Adams officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 — 8:00 P. M. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
