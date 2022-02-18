Russell Allen Sheppard Jr.
Russell Allen Sheppard Jr. passed peacefully in his sleep at the age of 91 on February 12, 2022, at Sentara CarePlex Hospital in Hampton Va.
Known by most as Allen or simply “Shep,” he was predeceased by his father, Russell Allen Sheppard of Rupert, WV; mother, Delphia Flowers of Roanoke, VA, and sister, Lee Sheppard Kragor of Denver, Colorado.
Allen was born in East Rainelle, WV, on September 11, 1930, the second of four children. Older brother, James Sheppard of Princeton, WV, and younger brothers, Ronnie Sheppard (Peggy) of Hopewell, VA and Theodore Futscher (Ginger) of Roanoke, VA, survive him.
Allen attended Rainelle High School in Greenbrier County, West Virginia, from 1945-1948, where he was a standout in football, basketball, and baseball. After leaving Rainelle High School he promptly joined the Army and was immediately stationed at Fort Eustis in Newport News, VA. After repeated attempts to join the base football team (too small!) he turned to boxing and became a champion, which enabled him to represent Fort Eustis and travel to compete in the ring. While on leave he returned to visit his mother in Mabscott, WV, and noticed the beautiful girl that moved in next door. After a two- year courtship Allen married Mary Lou Ennis, both aged 19, in Beckley, WV, on July 7, 1950.
Allen and Mary’s union produced two children, both of whom survive him. Janet Lynn Sheppard Brady of Virginia Beach, VA, recently retired as First Vice President of Lending at Suntrust of Richmond, VA, and Bruce Allen Sheppard (wife Joanne) of Winchester, VA, former high school teacher and coach and recently retired Athletic Director from Loudoun County Public Schools.
Allen spent 64 years in the glass business, specializing in building commercial storefronts, maintenance and repair. After leaving Logan, WV, to take a job first with Pittsburgh Plate Glass in Newport News VA, he spent the bulk of his career managing Goodman Hardware’s glass division for owner Phil Bray, and collaborated after his “second retirement” with Cary Patrick to develop Patrick’s Hardware’s glass business, building it from the ground up on Armistead Avenue and retiring for the last time at age 84. Upon retirement Mr. Patrick dedicated the building to him, and it is now known as “The Russell Sheppard Building”.
Outside of work, Allen had a passion for the outdoors. He was an excellent marksman and hunter, and especially loved to dove and quail hunt. Allen also loved to fish, canoe, and camp. He was active as a Boy Scout leader when his son joined up, and served as Scoutmaster for Troop 10 in Wythe.
Beyond the sense of pride that he had in being married to Mary for 71 years, nothing made “Papa” (or Grandpa- depending on which generation is talking to him) more proud than to spend time with his grandkids or great-grandkids, to see or hear the stories of their athletic events, and to see their smiling faces in the many pictures shared to him by the family.
Aside from his wife, brothers and two children, he is survived by grandson, Logan Sheppard (wife Sarah) and great-grandchildren, Blake, Connor, and Nora; granddaughter, Kailey Sheppard Keeler and great-grandsons, Carson and Cash; granddaughter, Seneca Sheppard Sowers (husband Nate) and great-grandchildren, Ada Jo and Tate; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 11:00 AM, Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA 23666. A Celebration of Life will follow at 12:00 PM in the funeral home. Interment will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be grandson, Logan Sheppard, grandson-in-law, Nate Sowers, and close family friends, Paul Vuxta and Thomas Flynn.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.parklawn-woodfh.com for the Sheppard family.
