Russell Carroll Lambert, 81, of Winchester, formerly of Harrisonburg “Came around the Mountain” on Saturday August 10, 2019 in a Warrenton, Virginia nursing home.
Born in Franklin, WV on November 25, 1937 he was the son of the late Esta John and Lola Mae Eye Lambert. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Dottie Miller, Imogene Tingler, Clinton Lambert and George Lambert.
Mr. Lambert was retired as a machine operator with Walker Manufacturing. After retirement he went to work for the Harrisonburg Auto Auction, retiring once again. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy and served on the USS Tomahawk and was a member of Garbers Church of the Brethren. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, singer and outdoorsman.
He is survived by his wife Doris Jean Lambert, of Winchester, a son Edwin “Eddie” Russell Lambert of Seattle, WA; a daughter Dawn Marie Stultz and her wife Chick Campbell of Winchester; two brothers Ervin “Bunt” Dale Lambert, Benny Lambert both of Harrisonburg; 3 sisters Katie George, Linda Lambert, Kathline Kettlewell all of WV.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday August 15, 2019 at the Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to a children’s charity of the givers choice.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com
