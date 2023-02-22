Russell Douglas Clay
The soul of Russell Douglas Clay departed this life February 17, 2023 a day before his 76th birthday, in the care of Blue Ridge Hospice.
Russell was born in Wood Ridge, New Jersey, the youngest son of the late Richard and Mildred Schilling Clay. Russell's family moved to Cross Junction, Virginia, 1952. He attended Gainesboro Elementary School and James Wood High School, Class of 1966. Russell was drafted into the Army, 1967, and stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He received an Honorable Discharge due to health concerns. He went on to earn an Associate Degree in Law Enforcement at Lord Fairfax Community College, 1974; one of the first classes to graduate in that program. While attending college he was employed as private security for Shenandoah College and went on to work in the Frederick County Sherriff's Office. In 1977 he was hired as a Deputy Sheriff by the City of Winchester. Russell retired, 1998, due to a work related injury. He then turned to real estate sales and worked with several of the area agencies.
Russell was a member and church elder of the Burnt Presbyterian Church, Albin, Virginia.
He married Karen Czaikowski Clay, October 25, 1986 at Burnt Presbyterian Church and in 1989 had the marriage blessed at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Winchester, Virginia. They were blessed with three daughters, Grace Marie Clay of Columbia, Maryland, Victoria Clay of Winchester and Catherine Clay Lewis (Brandon) of Bunker Hill, West Virginia. And further blessed with two grandsons: Ronan and Carson Lewis.
Russell leaves a brother, Richard Clay, Riverton, Utah and a niece and nephews in Utah, Texas and Arizona. His brother Raymond Clay, Arizona, preceded him in death.
Russell was a proud father and grandfather first and then a proud Deputy Sheriff for the City of Winchester. He loved his job and felt privileged to wear the uniform. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police for many years.
The Clay Family would like to extend a BIG thank you to all who helped Russell through his last days with us, especially the Winchester Medical Center nurses and staff from the Emergency Room to the Oncology Wing and the loving staff of Blue Ridge Hospice. We send special hugs to family and friends who watched over us during this difficult time. God bless you all!
A visitation will be held from 10am to 11am on Thursday, February 23, 2023 with a prayer service to follow at 11am at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Burial and prayers will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Bond Street, Winchester, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Russell's memory may be made to Sacred Heart Academy, Tuition Angels, 110 Keating Drive, Winchester, VA 22601, Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester VA 22601 or the Fraternal Order of Police, Charitable Foundation P.O. Box 3211 Winchester VA 22601.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.