Russell Eugene Kidwell, III
Russell Eugene Kidwell III, 62, of Winchester, died peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family on Sunday, August 21, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer.
He was born March 20, 1960, the son of Russell Jr. and Sophie Slusher Kidwell. He spent most of his life in Manassas, VA, where he cultivated lifelong friendships. Russell was a graduate of Osbourn High School.
He spent 23 loving years with Patricia German Kidwell; the last 17 of those years as a married couple.
Russell was an accomplished musician, his forte being drums. He loved music and played in several bands over the years. He was also a talented painter and avid reader, especially of the classics, his favorite being Mark Twain.
In addition to his wife, and mother, he is survived by his sister Paula Kidwell of Winchester, numerous cousins, a large extended family and many, many friends.
A Memorial Service will be held 1:00 pm Saturday September 10, 2022, in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive, Winchester, officiated by Pastor Rob Looney. Interment will be private.
A visitation will be an hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
