Russell Gilbert Dodson, 69, of Clear Brook, died Wednesday, January 5, 2022 in Winchester Medical Center.
He was born January 4, 1953 in Winchester, the son of Earl Gilbert and Evelyn Virginia Strawderman Dodson.
Mr. Dodson had been a truck driver for Charles W. Karper’s Trucking for thirty-two years. He was a member of the Winchester Eagles and the Strasburg Moose.
Surviving are his fiancé, Mollie V. Clatterbuck; daughters, Tammy Benner and her husband Ronnie, and Rachel Calvert and her husband Matt; a son, Robert Clatterbuck; grandsons, Jared Haines, Owen Clatterbuck, Jase Clatterbuck and Jack Brission; a granddaughter, Emma Clatterbuck; and two brothers, Wayne Dodson and his wife Judy, and Lee Dodson.
A sister, Alice Chavez, is deceased.
Friends will be received on Friday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. with Major Calvin Clatterbuck officiating.
Burial will follow in Grange Hall Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Jeff Henry, David Funk, Wayne Dodson, Robert Clatterbuck, Matt Calvert, Jamie Henry and Jared Haines.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.