Russell Holly “Rusty” Mallow, Sr., 83, of Frederick County, Virginia passed away Monday, January 13, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Mallow was born in 1936 in Brood, West Virginia, son of the late Holly Mallow and Elva Smith; stepson of the late Bill Smith. He was owner/operator of Imperial Concrete. Mr. Mallow was a member of Winchester Eagles, Middletown Hunt Club, and former member of Strasburg Moose Lodge. He was an avid hunter. His greatest passion was his family...a great father who enjoyed spending time with all the family.
His wife, Mary Bayliss Mallow, preceded him in death in December 2018.
Surviving are daughters, Dawn Denice Meadows (James G.) of Winchester, Virginia, Tammy Jean Metz (Timmy L.) and Penny Lynn Hoover (Chuck) both of Middletown, Virginia; son, Rocky H. Mallow (Tara R.) of Winchester, Virginia; eight grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild; sister, Neffie Smith Preston of Kentucky; brothers, Hank Woods of Elkins, West Virginia, Eddie Evans of Moorefield, West Virginia, Allen, Jerry, and Steve Smith of Buchanan, West Virginia.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 11 am to 1 p.m. on Friday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A funeral service will follow the gathering at 1 p.m. with Reverend Dr. Ken Smith officiating. Interment will be in Mount Olive Cemetery, Frederick County, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601. MEMO: Mallow Service.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
