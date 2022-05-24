Russell J. Watkins “Russ”
Russell J. “Russ” Watkins, 80, of Winchester, VA, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Russ was born in 1942 in Wilkinsburg, PA, the son of the late Edward Russell and Constance Josephine Watkins. He was a high school graduate who proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps. Russ worked as a Process Technician for Trex and was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church of Winchester, VA. He loved gardening and it was reflected by his front yard and his dedication to the Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association. Russ loved watching old cowboy and western movies. He was a Pittsburgh sports fan who enjoyed watching the Pirates and Steelers.
He married Margaret Jean Mathias on November 27, 1965, in Pittsburgh, PA.
Russ is survived by his wife, Margaret; daughters, Brenna Jean Taylor (Bill) of Winchester, VA, Meghan Eleanor Bowman (Scot) of Stephens City, VA, Destiny Dawn Stokes of Granville, TX; sons, Owen Russell Watkins (Cynthia) of Augusta, WV, and Kevin James Watkins of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, William Keith and Matthew Ryan Taylor, both of Winchester, VA, Zachary Nicholas Andrews of Hagerstown, MD, Joshua Lee, Noah Scot, and Andrew Jackson Bowman, all of Stephens City, VA; and his canine companions, Lucy, Henry, and Willow.
The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with a service to immediately follow at 7:00 pm. Pastor Johnathan Boynton will be officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Frederick County, VA.
Honorary pallbearers will be Owen Watkins, Kevin Watkins, Scot Bowman, Bill Taylor, Zachary Andrews, Doug Greene, and John Hemmes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Russ’s memory to: Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association, c/o Alan Rogers, Treasurer, 420 North Hayfield Road, Winchester, VA 22603.
