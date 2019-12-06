Russell Langley Knupp, 59, of Stephenson, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in Winchester Medical Center.
He was born January 20, 1960 in Winchester the son of Richard “Dick” Sr. and Bonnie Russell Knupp.
He was a Lay Leader in Old Bethel United Methodist Church.
He enjoyed music of all types, especially Bluegrass, and watching NASCAR races.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a daughter, and two brothers, Randall Knupp (Teresa) of Green Springs, and Ronald Knupp of Stevenson.
His father, and brother, Rocky Knupp preceded him in death.
A funeral will be 1:00 p.m. Monday in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive Winchester officiated by Reverend Josh Dalton.
Burial will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park. Casket Bearers will be Jimmy Kirby, Bobby Carlisle, Jim Garrison, Butch Unger, Roger Benner, and Joe Barnes.
Friends will be received Sunday 7-9:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
(1) entry
So sorry to see a beautiful life end so soon. God be with you. My love to all your family. Aunt Ramona DeLaFe
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.