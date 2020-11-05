Russell Lee Oates, 92, of Winchester passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 in his residence, surrounded by his family.
He was born August 16, 1928 the son of Elson and Ruth Braithwaite Oates.
He was married to Audrey Myers Oates for 55 years.
Professionally, he worked at ABEX corporation for 41 years, and he owned a cleaning company for 23 years.
He was an active member of the Winchester Church of God.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Dennis Oates and his wife, Brenda, Michael Oates, Kimberly Sager and her husband, Bobby, Brian Oates and his wife, Patricia all of Winchester, Deborah Locke and her husband Nelson of Moorefield, WV; grandchildren Ryan Oates, Chris Oates, Joshua Sager, Nicholas Sager, Tommy Hott, Curtis Taylor, Halay Duncan, Taliyah Green, Chasity Riggleman, Abigail Mills, and Donavon Nelson; great-grandchildren, Tyler Oates, Peyton Oates, Greyson Oates, Jaxson Sager, Jameson Sager, Naomi Hott, Brayden Mcdonald, and Paisley Wills; a brother, Eugene Oates and his wife, Margie of TN.
A funeral will be 11:00 am Saturday in the Winchester Church of God 2080 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester officiated by Pastor Darrell Waller. Private burial will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park. Casket Bearers will be Brian Oates, Bobby Sager, Joshua Sager, Nicholas Sager, Tommy Hott, and Curtis Taylor.
Friends will be received 6-8:00 p.m. Friday in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive Winchester.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.