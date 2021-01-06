Russell Lee Vance, Jr. “Rusty”
Russell Lee “Rusty” Vance, Jr., 57, of Winchester, VA passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Georgetown University Hospital.
Rusty was born in 1963 in Winchester, VA, son of Sheila Vance and the late Russell Vance, Sr. He was a graduate of James Wood High School and served in the National Guard as well as the Virginia Defense Force. Rusty was a Supervisor at Kingsdown, Inc., retiring in 2017. He enjoyed his visits to the Eagles Club, watching NASCAR (the late Dale Sr. being his favorite), and cooking, especially on the grill. Rusty was an avid Baltimore Ravens fan. He always looked forward to vacations at the Outer Banks, NC. Rusty never met a stranger...friends with everyone. His greatest passion was his family and his cats.
Surviving with his mother is his fiancée, Denise McConnell; daughter, Carly Vance of Frederick County, VA; and sister, Tina Tatman (Ed) of Frederick County, VA; former wife, Laura Vance of Frederick County, VA.
The family will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm on Saturday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A memorial service will follow the gathering at 7 pm with Pastor Alan Morrison officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rusty’s memory to SPCA, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
