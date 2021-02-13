Russell M. “Rusty” Haws
Russell Morse “Rusty” Haws, 73, of Gore, VA died on Tuesday, February 10, 2021 at his home.
Rusty was born on March 6, 1947 in Fort Worth, TX, a son of the late Charles and Rosemary Morse Haws. He graduated from Pascal High School in Fort Worth, TX, and Evangel Seminary in Harrisonburg, VA. Rusty also attended University of Texas, Dallas Seminary, and George Fox University.
He was a pastor for the last 30 years where he served various churches in the Shenandoah Valley and Winchester Area. Rusty dedicated his life to serving the Lord with mission work in Texas, Virginia, Oregon, South Africa, Peru, Siberia. He served, co-pastored, and helped plant a variety of churches in the Shenandoah Valley area as well as serving on the boards of Evangel Seminary and Eukarya Christian Academy. He received most of his joy through one-on-one mentoring and counseling. He enjoyed involvement as a mentor at the Winchester Rescue Mission.
Prior to Rusty’s ministry, he had a successful career in Fort Worth owning and operating a variety of businesses including Haws Construction Company.
Rusty married Judith Marie “Judy” Walker Haws on March 6, 1970 in Fort Worth, TX.
Surviving with his wife of 50 years is his daughter: Holly Fontaine and husband Andre of Winchester, VA; his three grandchildren: Ben, Renee, and Isabelle Fontaine; his brother: Charles Randall Haws and his beloved dog: Bubba.
He is preceded in death by two brothers: Riley and Roy Haws.
A private graveside will be held in the Fairview Cemetery near Gore, VA. Officiating will be Pastor Bobby Alger.
Memorials may be made in memory of Rusty to: Fairview Lutheran Church, 8962 Northwestern Pike, Gore, VA 22637.
To view Rusty’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com
