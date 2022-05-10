Russell O. Hiett
Russell O. Hiett, 84, of Winchester, VA, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, VA. He was born on September 29, 1937, in Augusta, WV. He was the son of the late Russell G. Hiett and Mary Virginia Amos (Hiett). He served in the U.S. Army. He was a truck driver, driving for J&L Lines before becoming a teamster for 35 years driving for TIME-DC and USF Red Star. After retiring in 1997 he enjoyed travelling with his wife, working in the yard and keeping his vehicles spotless and spending time with his grandsons as much as possible. He was a member of First Christian Church in Winchester VA, the Fraternal Order of the Eagles 824, and Loyal Order of Moose 1283. He married Ann B. Clayton on April 13, 1963, in Opelika, Alabama. Surviving are his wife of 59 years; a son, Russell K. Hiett and his wife Vickie of Cross Junction, VA; a daughter, Helen A. Hiett of Mt. Jackson, VA; 3 grandsons, Randy K. Hiett, Terry B. Hiett and Ray McDonald Jr., all of Winchester, VA, and 2 great-grandchildren. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers Gerald Lee (Bud) Hiett and C. Wayne Hiett.
A memorial service will be held at McKee Funeral Home Chapel in Augusta on Thursday May 12, 2022, at 11 am with the family receiving friends one hour prior with Pastor Mike Moulden officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church, Winchester VA or the Round Hill Fire Department.
All arrangements are being handled by the McKee Funeral Home of Augusta, WV.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.