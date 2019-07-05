Russell Oakes Cutshall, 89, of Stephens City, VA and Hammondsport, NY passed away on Friday, June 29, 2019 following a brief decline of health. Russ was born in Cochranton, PA on Sept. 3, 1929 to William Henry Cutshall and Hazel Oakes Cutshall. After serving in the US Army, Russ became a teacher, guidance counselor, and high school principal in Hammondsport, NY. Following retirement, he served as consultant to other school systems.
In his professional career, Russ was an officer in the New York State Teachers’ Association and a member of the NY Board of Regents. He was instrumental in the development of new educational practices in the 1960-70s, still used widely today. Post retirement, he enjoyed golfing from coast to coast with his wife, meeting old friends and making new ones, and spending time with his family — especially the grandkids — relating stories in a masterful way.
Russ is survived by sons David (Kay) of Hammondsport and Edwin (Claire) of Hillsboro, VA, daughter Sara Cutshall Gomez (Vance) of Stephens City, VA, eight grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren as well as his brother-in-law Merle Burchard of Greenburg, PA and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Patricia Dunn Cutshall.
Friends may join us at the Opequon Presbyterian Church at 217 Opequon Church Lane in Winchester on Wednesday, July 10 at 6:30 p.m. to visit followed by a service at 7:30 p.m. Interment will be in Hammondsport at a later date.
The family would like to offer their gratitude to the doctors, nurses and aides at the Winchester Medical Center and the Blue Ridge Hospice for the care given, and for the companionship of Elaine Boyd over the past few years.
Donations in Russ’s memory may be made to the Blue Ridge Hospice, Winchester Little Theater, or Russell O. Cutshall Scholarship fund of Hammondsport Central School.
Online condolences may be left a www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
