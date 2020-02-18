Ruth A. Baker, 76, of Berryville, died Friday, February 14, 2020.
Miss Baker was born April 22, 1943 in Frederick County, VA; the daughter of the late Samuel E. Baker and Lela Richards Baker. She was a member of Berryville Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by three sisters, Beatrice Lang of Winchester, Mary Ball and Martha Baker both of Berryville; and one brother, John Baker of White Post.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Frances Hulver; and three brothers, James Baker, Roy Baker, and Sam Baker.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Jonathan W. Bunker officiating. Burial will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
