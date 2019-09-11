Ruth Ann Darr

Ruth Ann (White) Darr, 89, of Frederick County, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Ruth was born in 1929 in Hayfield, Virginia, the daughter of the late Harry Scott and Hazel Orndoff White. She worked as a telephone operator for the Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company.
She married the late James R. L. Darr on May 29, 1951 in Winchester. Mr. Darr died on June 4, 2017. Mrs. Darr is survived by her three children, daughter Ann Darr of Kernersville, North Carolina; son James R. L. Darr, Jr. of Stephens City, Virginia; and Claudia Darr Mason of Oak Ridge, North Carolina; grandchildren, Heather D. Barenklau, Ashley D. Sura, Carson Ann Mason and Kendall Marie Mason; great grandchildren, Emma Barenklau, Jack Barenklau, Hadley Hahn and Lucy Hahn. She is also survived by two sisters, Alyce W. Michael of Winchester; Phoebe W. West of Stephens City, Va.; and her brother, Harry S. White, Jr. of Winchester. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Helen W. Green, Eleanor W. Kines and Margaret W. Bradfield.
The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel and on Saturday at 10 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Louis Whitford officiating. Interment will be in Branch Mountain Cemetery on 6959 Jersey Mountain Road in Three Churches, West Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Round Hill Community Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 141 Spinning Wheel Lane, Winchester, Virginia, 22603.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.