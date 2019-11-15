Ruth Anna Perry Colaw
Ruth Anna Perry Colaw, 94, of Winchester, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Ms. Colaw was born March 19, 1925 in Frederick County, VA; the daughter of the late William H. and Martha Ambrose Perry. She was a 1945 graduate of John Handley High School. Ms. Colaw worked for JCPenney’s for 29 years. She retired in 1987 from F&M Bank. She was a member of Braddock Street United Methodist Church. She was a charter member of the Pilot Club where she served as past President, Vice President, Secretary and was a past member of the Board of Directors. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at Winchester Medical Center where she volunteered in the Gift Shop. She was a past member of the Winchester Civic League.
Ms. Colaw was preceded in death by her brother William Emmert Perry. She was the last member of her immediate family.
A graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Mount Hebron Cemetery with Rev. Frank Sherman officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Braddock Street United Methodist Church, 115 Wolfe Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.