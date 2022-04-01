Ruth B. Rinker Ruth Houston Boyer Rinker, 97, of Stephens City, Virginia died Sunday, March 27, 2022 in Spring Arbor, Winchester, Virginia.
Memorials may be made to Frederick County Educational Foundation, Memo: Rinker Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 3887, Winchester, VA 22604 or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City, VA.
