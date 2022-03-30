Ruth B. Rinker Ruth Houston Boyer Rinker, 97, of Winchester, Virginia died Sunday, March 27, 2022 in Spring Arbor, Winchester, Virginia.
Mrs. Rinker was born May 3, 1924 to H. Frank and Lucy Snapp Boyer in Woodstock, Virginia during the first Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival which she considered an omen of her life.
She was raised in Woodstock where she was a member of the Christian Church, graduated from Woodstock High School in the class of ’41, and attended Shenandoah Business College. In 1946 she graduated from Mary Washington College and was employed by the Frederick County School System as a Home Economics teacher in Stephens City.
She married Ray D. “Free” Rinker in 1948 and moved to the Rinker family farm. They changed it from a general farm to an orchard operation. Her church membership was moved to the Stephens City United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School classes for many years. Two sons, Randy and Dudley were raised here. When they entered school, Mrs. Rinker returned to teaching where she taught sixth grade until retirement in 1986.
When her husband was taken ill in 1971, she took over their orchard operation. The orchard was opened for pick your own apples and is still a part of their program.
Mrs. Rinker’s other activities include the Women’s Auxiliary Virginia State Horticulture Society; Virginia Farms Direct Marketing Association; Retired Teachers Association; serving as V. Pres. And President of District N; she also served on the Governor’s Job Training Coordinating Council; and the Virginia Council on Vocational Education.
Her interest included her family, her church, the apple industry, travel (all 50 states and 25 countries), and genealogy.
Survivors include her sons, Randy (Jane) of Orlando, FL, and Dudley (Tootie) of Stephens City, VA, 3 grandchildren, 2 step-grandsons, 5 step-great-granddaughters, and 2 great-granddaughters. Her stepson, Ray D. Rinker, Jr. preceded her in death.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 A. M. Friday, April 1, 2022 in Green Hill Cemetery, Stephens City, VA with Rev. Waverly Reames officiating.
The family wishes to thank Spring Arbor and staff for the excellent care she received for over 10 years. More recently to the memory unit and Blue Ridge Hospice.
Memorials may be made to Frederick County Educational Foundation, Memo: Rinker Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 3387, Winchester, VA 22604 or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City, VA.
