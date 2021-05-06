Ruth Boswell 05/06/2021
Ruth Boswell, 71, of Martinsburg, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday morning, May 2, 2021.
Ruth was born in Frederick County, Va., and was the fifth of six children born to the late Elmer and Nella Adams. Ruth was married to the late Kenneth Boswell for 30 years.
She attended Inwood Family Worship Center and worked at Walmart in Martinsburg.
She was known as having an unconditional love for her family, a prayer warrior, and an unwavering faith in God. She loved to sing and take photos of her family. She often told her children and grandchildren how proud she was of all of them.
She is survived by her three sons, Brian Boswell (Carrie), Timothy Boswell, and Phillip Boswell (Erin); nine grandchildren, Alyssa Boswell, Rachel Boswell, Emily Boswell, Trevor Boswell, Tyler Boswell (Tasha), Timothy Boswell, Tristen Boswell (Armeda), Jordan Boswell, and Lucas Boswell; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Patsy Conner (John), Betty Bryant (Wayne); a brother, Stephen Adams (Teresa), and many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, two sisters, Alice Nixon and Rosalie Bennett, and a grandson, Samuel Boswell, preceded her in death.
A visitation for family and friends will be held at the Inwood Family Worship Center at 28 Lafayette Lane, Inwood, WV on Sunday, May 9 at 2:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. Officiating will be Reverend David Palmer. Pallbearers will be her six surviving grandsons. Interment will follow in the Gerrardstown Cemetery, W.Va.
