Ruth Buchanan Crowell
Ruth Buchanan Crowell, 93, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Spring Arbor of Winchester.
Ruth was born in 1929 in Waverly, TN, the daughter of the late David Franklin “Tink” and Mollie Delilah (Batton) Buchanan. She retired as a bookkeeper for Crowell Brothers Construction Company and Crowell Sports Shop. Ruth was the 3rd youngest of 13 children. She loved gardening and fishing and especially loved spending time with her family. Ruth was a member of Seven Hills Church of Christ in Lynchburg, VA.
She married Dee Rudolph “Rudy” Crowell on January 17, 1948, in Mississippi; he preceded her in death in 1990.
Ruth is survived by her son, Gerald Crowell and his wife Cheryl of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Nathan Crowell and wife Allison of Gettysburg, PA, Cameron Crowell of New York City, NY; brother, Howard “Del” Delmas and wife Pat of Bartlett, TN; two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ruth is preceded in death by her sisters, Gracie Clements (Hugh), Flossie Hicks (Ferbie), Nancy (Mark), Linda Schmitoe (Norman), Ludie Hedrick (Clayton), Rosie Buchanan, Goldie Claude (Thomas); brothers, Samuel “Boots” Paul (Lilly) of Smyna, TN, Herman Buchanan (Hilda), David “Pety” Franklin Jr. (Avis) and Dean Buchanan (Donna).
A visitation will be held on February 25, 2023, at 10am with a service to follow at 11am, held at Luff-Bowen Funeral Home, Waverly, TN.
