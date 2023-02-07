Ruth Buchanan Crowell
Ruth Buchanan Crowell, 93, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Spring Arbor of Winchester.
Ruth was born in 1929 in Waverly, TN, the daughter of the late David Franklin “Tink” and Mollie Delilah (Batton) Buchanan. She retired as a bookkeeper for Crowell Brothers Construction Company and Crowell’s Sports Shop. Ruth was the 3rd youngest of 13 children. She loved gardening and fishing, and especially loved spending time with her family. Ruth was a member of Seven Hills Church of Christ in Lynchburg, VA.
She married Dee Rudolph “Rudy” Crowell on January 17, 1948, in Mississippi. He preceded her in death in 1990.
Ruth is survived by her son Gerald Crowell and his wife Cheryl of Winchester, VA; grandsons Nathan Crowell and wife Allison of Gettysburg, PA, Cameron Crowell of New York City, NY; brother Howard Delmas “Del” Buchanan and wife Pat of Bartlett, TN; two great-granddaughters and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ruth is preceded in death by her sisters Gracie Clements (Hugh), Flossie Hicks (Ferbie), Nancy Taylor (Mark) Farrar (Earl), Francis Melinda “Lindy” Schmitoe (Norman), Ludie Hedrick (Clayton), Rosie Buchanan, Goldie Claude (Thomas); brothers Samuel Paul “Boots” Buchanan (Lillie), Herman Buchanan (Hilda), David Franklin “Pety” Buchanan, Jr. (Avis), and Dean Buchanan (Donna).
A visitation will be held on February 25, 2023, at 10:00 AM with a service to follow at 11:00 AM both held at Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly, TN. Interment to follow at Richlawn Cemetery.
